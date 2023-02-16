Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia strikes infrastructure in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2023 12:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Late on Feb. 16, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with missiles, targeting infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. There is no information about casualties at the moment.

According to preliminary data, Russia used S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the attack.

Local Telegram channels reported around seven missiles fired at the northeastern city from Russia's neighboring Belgorod Oblast.

Earlier in the day, the governor reported that a Russian airstrike had injured six men between the ages of 36 and 65. The victims were electricity grid workers carrying out repairs on powerlines.

Russia shelling of Kharkiv during the day on Feb. 16 also resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man in Vovchansk.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
