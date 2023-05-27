Governor: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 61-year-old woman was killed, and a 60-year-old man was wounded in yet another Russian shelling of the Kupiansk area in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 27.

The attack took place in the village of Shypuvate, about 50 kilometers from the Russian border. The man, who suffered shrapnel wounds, was hospitalized, according to the governor.

Ukraine liberated the entire Kharkiv Oblast during the fall counteroffensive. Russian forces continue to shell and launch air attacks on the region, often resulting in civilian casualties.

The liberated areas in northeastern Ukraine are also heavily mined due to explosives left behind by retreating Russian troops.