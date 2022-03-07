Germany rejects proposed European embargo on Russian oil imports.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he's “preferring to focus on ‘sustainable’ pressure on Moscow that would not impose too heavy a burden on Germans.” Germany is dependent on Russia for imports of more than 55% of its gas, half of its coal and 35% of its oil. Russian energy has so far been exempt from sanctions, but the US has been exploring with its European allies the possibility of an embargo on Russia’s oil.