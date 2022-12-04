Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany expects new wave of Ukrainian refugees as winter looms

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 7:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Miguel Berger, Germany’s Ambassador to the U.K., said the country expects a new wave of Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues terrorizing the civilian population, and we are very concerned about that because these attacks on the energy infrastructure mean that many people in freezing temperatures might be forced to leave Ukraine,” Ambassador Berger told Sky News.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported on Nov. 28 that 4,751,065 refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection status or similar statuses. Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic are in the lead. In total, around 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe.

On Oct. 5, Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna said that over 6.4 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine abroad. Over 2.7 million of them are of working age.

