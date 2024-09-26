Germany approves additional $447 million for military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German parliament's lower chamber, the Bundestag, has approved the German government's proposal to increase funding for military support for Ukraine by nearly 400 million euros ($447 million), according to the Sept. 25 statement.

The Bundestag announced the decision to increase financial aid following a meeting under the Ukraine Compact, a security framework signed by 32 allied countries at the NATO summit in July 2024.

The meeting was held on Sept. 25 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The additional financial assistance will allow the procurement of more air defense systems, tanks, drones, ammunition, and spare parts, "effectively strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their country," the statement read.

Berlin also announced it will provide an additional 170 million euros ($190 million) "soon" to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which comes under frequent Russian attacks.

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. since Russia's full-scale invasion. Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) this year, but the aid will be reportedly cut by half — to 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) — in 2025.

Berlin had been hoping that the shortfall in assistance would be made up by Ukraine receiving $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets. However, Hungary has caused delays in the U.S.'s procedural involvement in the assets scheme.



In addition to budgetary concerns, German "anti-war" parties that oppose aid to Ukraine on the right and left made gains in regional elections on Sept. 1, causing political complications for Germany's commitment to support Ukraine.



According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), as of June 2024, Germany has allocated 14.7 billion euros ($16.4 billion) in support for Ukraine since 2022.