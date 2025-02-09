Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Germany, Russia, Espionage, military training
Edit post

German military investigates unidentified drones flying over German military bases where Ukrainians train, media reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read
Members of Germany's Bundeswehr look at MIM-104 Patriot missile launching systems at the Luftwaffe Warbelow training center on Dec. 18, 2012, in Warbelow, Germany (Sean Gallup)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's Bundeswehr is investigating potental espionage after unidentified drones were spotted six times in January flying over a sensitive German military base where Ukrainians have been training, Der Spiegel reported on Feb. 9.

Germany failed to force the drones to land or to locate their pilots despite the use of special jamming devices, the Der Spiegel report said.

The  Schwesing base is located in the North Sea and has been used to train both Germans and Ukrainians on the Patriot air defense system. These advanced weapons systems have played a crucial role in defending Ukraine's skies from missile and drone attacks, which have drastically increased over the past several months.

The Bundeswehr believes Russia is the top suspect behind the drone flights, said Der Spiegel, referencing an internal report on the matter.

Incidents of drones believed to be spying on German bases where Ukrainians train have been reported for over a year.

In December, Germany charged three German-Russian citizens with espionage on behalf of Moscow, after the suspects were said to have photographed and explored potential targets in Germany for sabotage.

Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine but declined to say how many times they had spoken, the New York Post reported on Feb. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.