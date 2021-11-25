Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
German-based tech company Avenga buys Ukrainian outsourcer Perfectial

by Daryna Antoniuk November 25, 2021 3:47 AM 1 min read
(twoheartsphoto.gallery.photo)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Avenga announced the deal on Nov. 25. The company didn’t disclose how much it paid, however, Forbes Ukraine reported that Ukrainian investors estimated the purchase at nearly $20 million.

This is Avenga’s second acquisition in Ukraine. Close to 700 of Avenga’s 3,000 tech specialists work in Ukraine.

Perfectial employs nearly 500 people. It generated $1.1 million in revenue last year and posted a $70,000 profit.

Ukraine has a growing tech industry with over 200,000 highly-skilled tech specialists who earn half as much as their counterparts in Germany or the U.S.

Daryna Antoniuk
Daryna Antoniuk
Tech reporter
Daryna Antoniuk is a tech reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on Ukrainian startups, investment and the fintech market. Antoniuk previously was a tech reporter for Forbes Ukraine. Her work has also been published at Sifted and The Record. She graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv with BA in journalism and communications.Read more
