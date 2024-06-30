General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.

Ukraine's military struck more than 330 areas of concentration of personnel, military equipment, five bases, and 20 ammunition warehouses.

The General Staff reported that Russians lost at least 352 tanks, 58 air defense systems, three aircraft, and 1,758 military vehicles in the last month.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast, and Vovchansk became the scene of some of the heaviest fighting.

Moscow's forces had advanced as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russia was "bogged down" in the embattled town of Vovchansk but was constantly replenishing its forces with units from other directions, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 12.

The General Staff said on June 28 that Russia has lost 360 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.