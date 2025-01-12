Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 808,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2025 9:44 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery in their fighting position in the direction of Kreminna, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 808,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 12.

This number includes 1,750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,756 tanks, 20,289 armored fighting vehicles, 33,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,839 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,021 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine mount, Putin faces ‘devastating’ demographic timebomb
Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. “The impact on Russian society is devastating,” said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and inter…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.