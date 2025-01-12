General Staff: Russia has lost 808,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 808,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 12.

This number includes 1,750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,756 tanks, 20,289 armored fighting vehicles, 33,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,839 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,021 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.