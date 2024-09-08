The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 625,260 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 8, 2024 9:09 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the 110th Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade who serve in the Pokrovsk sector operate an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher at a firing position in Donetsk Oblast. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 625,260 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,636 tanks, 16,897 armored fighting vehicles, 24,218 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,804 artillery systems, 1,180 multiple launch rocket systems, 942 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,864 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

What the fall of Pokrovsk would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
As Russian troops approach Pokrovsk, fear mounts over a possible loss of what had long been a key logistic hub tucked away in safety in Donetsk Oblast. The war has arrived in Pokrovsk, once home to 60,000 people, with the Russians estimated to be about eight kilometers away. Thousands
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
