News Feed, Russian armed forces, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 505,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian troops cover their ears while firing an M777 howitzer near Bakhmut on May 17, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine received howitzers as part of international military assistance programs to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 505,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 29.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,700 tanks, 14,891 armored fighting vehicles, 17,796 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,066 artillery systems, 1,087 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,510 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
