General Staff: Russia has lost 505,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 505,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 29.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,700 tanks, 14,891 armored fighting vehicles, 17,796 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,066 artillery systems, 1,087 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,510 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.