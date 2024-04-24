General Staff: Russia has lost 461,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 461,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,242 tanks, 13,928 armored fighting vehicles, 15,892 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,808 artillery systems, 1,048 multiple launch rocket systems, 771 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,439 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.