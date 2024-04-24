Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 461,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024
Russia has lost 461,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,242  tanks, 13,928 armored fighting vehicles, 15,892 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,808 artillery systems, 1,048 multiple launch rocket systems, 771 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,439 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

What Ukraine lost while waiting for the US aid bill to pass
The long-awaited passing of the U.S. aid bill in the House of Representatives over the weekend was swiftly followed by a collective sigh of relief in Ukraine and among the country’s allies. But frustration at the delays caused by political infighting in Congress has not completely subsided, as
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.