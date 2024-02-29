General Staff: Russia has lost 413,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 413,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 29.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,593 tanks, 12,552 armored fighting vehicles, 13,152 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,070 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 690 air defense systems, 342 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,768 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.