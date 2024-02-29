Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 413,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 29, 2024 8:38 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian infantryman walks through a forest towards his infantry position in the direction of Kreminna, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 15, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 413,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 29.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,593 tanks, 12,552 armored fighting vehicles, 13,152 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,070 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 690 air defense systems, 342 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,768 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of Krynky using ‘human waves’
Key developments on Feb. 28: * Military: Russia uses ‘human wave’ attacks near Krynky in Kherson Oblast * Belgium pledges $216 million to Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine * Bulgaria to send 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine ‘in few days,’ defense minister says * Von der Leyen urges Europe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
