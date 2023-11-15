General Staff: Russia has lost 314,290 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 314,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 15.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,377 tanks, 10,104 armored fighting vehicles, 10,020 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,647 artillery systems, 884 multiple launch rocket systems, 582 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,675 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.