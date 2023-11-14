General Staff: Russia has lost 313,470 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 313,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update on Nov. 14.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

The military also said that Russia has lost 5,362 tanks, 10,086 armored fighting vehicles, 9,973 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,589 artillery systems, 882 multiple launch rocket systems, 580 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,649 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.