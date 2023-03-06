General Staff: Russia has lost 153,770 troops in Ukraine as of March 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6 that Russia had lost 153,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,423 tanks, 6,703 armored fighting vehicles, 5,307 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,433 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 250 air defense systems, 302 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,086 drones, and 18 boats.