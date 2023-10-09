Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian child injured in Israel

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 11:53 AM 2 min read
A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on Oct. 8, 2023. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian child injured during Hamas' offensive against Israel was evacuated from the city of Sderot, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 9.

The ministry is also verifying information about the deaths of two Ukrainians in Israel and another in the Gaza Strip.

The rescued Ukrainian boy received medical and psychological assistance and is currently under the care of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel, according to Nikolenko.

Ukraine also managed to get in touch with five citizens who were considered missing in southern Israel, the official said on Facebook.

Zelensky, foreign leaders call Netanyahu over war, back Israel’s right of self-defense
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted “the cooperation between the Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats with regard to the safety and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel” after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The Foreign Ministry's operative headquarters has processed over 200 appeals from Ukrainians affected by the renewed fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip. According to the latest estimates by local authorities, more than 700 Israelis and 430 residents of Gaza have been killed following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

"We are looking for a solution to help our people leave the country… working out potential evacuation routes," added Nikolenko.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel said that two Ukrainian citizens had been killed in Israel after extremist organization Hamas launched rocket and ground attacks from the Gaza Strip.

There is a large Ukrainian community in Israel, estimated by the Foreign Ministry as being around 500,000, most of whom left Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Nikolenko said that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.

Zelensky, Netanyahu’s meeting in New York highlights their differences
Following nearly two years of increasing tensions between Ukraine and Israel, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19. Their talk, at which Netanyahu’s staff nearly caused a diplo…
The Kyiv IndependentSam Sokol
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
