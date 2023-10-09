Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian child injured in Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian child injured during Hamas' offensive against Israel was evacuated from the city of Sderot, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 9.

The ministry is also verifying information about the deaths of two Ukrainians in Israel and another in the Gaza Strip.

The rescued Ukrainian boy received medical and psychological assistance and is currently under the care of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel, according to Nikolenko.

Ukraine also managed to get in touch with five citizens who were considered missing in southern Israel, the official said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry's operative headquarters has processed over 200 appeals from Ukrainians affected by the renewed fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip. According to the latest estimates by local authorities, more than 700 Israelis and 430 residents of Gaza have been killed following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

"We are looking for a solution to help our people leave the country… working out potential evacuation routes," added Nikolenko.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel said that two Ukrainian citizens had been killed in Israel after extremist organization Hamas launched rocket and ground attacks from the Gaza Strip.

There is a large Ukrainian community in Israel, estimated by the Foreign Ministry as being around 500,000, most of whom left Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Nikolenko said that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.