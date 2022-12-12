Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Ministry: Ukraine’s embassy in Greece receives ‘bloody package’ in latest act of intimidation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2022 1:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian embassy in Greece received a “bloody package” early on Dec. 12, the 28th in a series of recent instances of Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe threatened with suspicious parcels in recent weeks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

The sender address was the same as previous envelopes – “a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen,” according to Nikolenko. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had reported earlier that the packages were sent from post offices without video surveillance, and that no DNA traces were found.

Greek police have already begun an investigation into the incident, while Kyiv expects the German law enforcement to accelerate its work, Nikoenko said.

So far, Kyiv’s diplomatic missions in 17 countries faced “33 cases of threats,” Nikolenko said, elaborating that they include “one attempted terrotirst attack, two reports of mine-laying, one case of vandalism, one written threat, and 28 bloody packages.”

Previous blood-stained packages contained animal parts, such as cow and pig eyes, according to Kuleba.

"This campaign is aimed at sowing fear and intimidating Ukrainian diplomats," Kuleba told CNN in early December, mentioning tat Moscow could be behind the incidents.

"As Dmytro Kuleba said, no matter how hard the enemies try to intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy, they will not succeed,” Nikolenko said on Dec. 12.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.