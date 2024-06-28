Skip to content
Finland announces $170 million in new military aid for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2024 12:38 PM 1 min read
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland announced its 24th package of military assistance to Ukraine on June 28, consisting of defense material valued at around 159 million euros ($170 million).

The total amount of military assistance Finland has provided Ukraine now stands at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the Finnish Defense Ministry said.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Finland has also provided 239 million euros ($255 million) in humanitarian and financial support as of the end of April 2024.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unjustified attack. This is not only about Ukraine, but ultimately about the right of all free peoples to exist," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

"We Finns have learned from our own history how important this issue is."

The ministry said that for security reasons, the specific contents of the aid package and the time of its delivery could not be specified.

Finland and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement in April, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "strong document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Ukraine, Finland sign long-term security agreement
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, signed in Kyiv a long-term security agreement between the two countries, Zelensky announced on April 3.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
