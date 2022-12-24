Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Explainer of the day,National

How Russian propaganda fuels genocide against Ukrainians

by Iryna MatviyishynNovember 27, 2022 3:21 pm
Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure come as no surprise. The Kyiv Independent's Iryna Matviyishyn explains how pro-Kremlin propagandists have encouraged the attacks and incited genocide against Ukrainians. 



Iryna Matviyishyn
Video Reporter

Iryna Matviyishyn is a video reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a freelance journalist with various international media. She was also an analyst, a video producer, and a project coordinator at UkraineWorld. Iryna studied journalism in Lviv and holds a master’s degree in human rights and democratization from the Global Campus of Human Rights in Europe.

