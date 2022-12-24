How Russian propaganda fuels genocide against Ukrainians
November 27, 2022 3:21 pm
Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure come as no surprise. The Kyiv Independent's Iryna Matviyishyn explains how pro-Kremlin propagandists have encouraged the attacks and incited genocide against Ukrainians.
