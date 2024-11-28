Europe in 'actual war' with Russia, former UK intelligence chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Europe is not currently in "a pre-war" situation, but in "an actual war" against Russia, former MI6 head Richard Dearlove told Sky News on Nov. 27.

"I think we have to face up to the fact that the Russians think they're in a state of war with us," Dearlove said.

Dearlove's comments came days after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine risked escalating into a "global conflict."

According to Dearlove, the conflict has already spiraled beyond Ukraine's borders.

"Donald Tusk has referred to it as a pre-war situation," Dearlove said. "I think he's wrong. I think it's an actual war."

Dearlove said Russia was waging a hybrid war against Europe across multiple sectors, involving acts of sabotage and "some very aggressive moves." Directors of intelligence services in Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. have characterized Russia as "going feral," he said.

Russian special services have been linked to sabotage efforts across Europe, including cyberattacks, espionage, and election interference. Since joining NATO in 2023, Finland has complained of intensifying hybrid attacks from bordering Russia.

As Russian aggression mounts, the Western coalition may be facing a split, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration heralds a shift in Washington's support for Europe, NATO, and Ukraine.

Western nations are now in "a very dangerous situation," Dearlove said.

While Dearlove said it would be preferable for the West to engage in talks with the Kremlin, he warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not likely to cooperate.

"I think we're in a very difficult situation, and Russia is probably better to have some sort of dialogue with them, than no contact at all. So I don't rule that out," he said.

"But I think at the moment, I'm not sure Russia is in a mood or a situation where it's going to be very easy to talk to Putin."