Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion
Edit post

Eugene Czolij: Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s port cities is a global attack

August 4, 2023 1:55 PM 3 min read
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
Piles of grain in a vessel coming from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Marmara Sea during an inspection in Istanbul, Turkey on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounted for 10% of the world wheat market, 13% of the barley market, and 15% of the corn market before Russia launched its all‑out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Soon thereafter, Russia’s ships blocked grain exports from Ukraine’s port cities, including Odesa, to world markets.

On July 22, 2022, in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia each agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This initiative allowed about 33 million tons of Ukraine’s food products to be exported by sea to 45 countries.

However, NATO’s failure to provide clear signs of an unwavering resolve about the prospect and timing of Ukraine’s NATO membership during its recent summit in Vilnius (July 11-12, 2023) emboldened Russia not to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative (17 July 2023) and to conduct massive bombings of Ukraine’s ports in Odesa, Chornomorsk, Izmail, and Mykolaiv, purposefully targeting wheat‑export infrastructure and destroying about 180,000 tons of grain. Russia has demonstrated once again that it considers any sign of wavering by NATO as a weakness to be fully exploited.

The Kremlin is perfectly aware that these bombings will exacerbate food shortages in developing countries and negatively impact the lives of some 400 million people.

One year ago, the editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled television network RT, Margarita Simonyan, stated cynically during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that she heard several times from different people in Moscow that: “All our hope is in the famine. Here is what it means. It means that the famine will start now, and they will lift the sanctions and be friends with us, because they will realize it’s necessary.”

In that sense, the Kremlin is clearly weaponizing food for its geopolitical expansionist agenda. Russia is also openly and dangerously escalating its all-out war against Ukraine with a vicious global attack using food as a weapon. It should come as no surprise since the Kremlin weaponized food in the past by killing millions of Ukrainians during another genocide – the Holodomor.

Timothy Ash: Solutions need to be found for grain exports
On July 17, 2023, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The initiative was originally brokered in August 2022 by Turkey between Russia and Ukraine. It had been successful in facilitating the export of 32.5 million tonnes of grain out of Ukrainian ports, leaving in over 1,
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

This should eliminate any lingering doubts within the leadership of NATO and its member countries that Russia will be expanding by force unless Ukraine stops it by successfully defending its territorial integrity and liberating all its territories that are still occupied by Russia.

NATO member countries must now make up for their missed opportunity in Vilnius by implementing meaningful security guarantees in favor of Ukraine, as well as providing it with all the necessary weapons and ammunition to enable Ukraine to ensure an immediate no-fly zone and succeed in 2023 with its counteroffensive to liberate and then defend all its territories.

The sooner Ukraine wins Russia’s all out-war the sooner we will all live in a much safer and secure world.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij is president of the Ukraine-2050 nongovernmental organization and served as president of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008-2018. Ukraine-2050 was established to help implement within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.