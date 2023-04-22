Bloomberg: EU to propose banning certain goods from transiting through Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will propose to ban many goods from passing through Russia to other countries, as part of tightening its sanction regime, Bloomberg reported.

The ban would apply to "numerous technologies and other goods, including several types of vehicles," however not all items would be banned from traveling through Russia to third countries, unnamed sources told Bloomberg.

Goods that pass through Russia carry a risk of giving Russia access to the technology within.

The reported pending proposal is likely intended to make it harder for Russia to circumvent trade restrictions on high tech electronics, which it has been able to do.

Russia receives many of these goods through middleman states such as Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

However, a Reuters investigation found that some goods were shipped to Russia from EU states directly.