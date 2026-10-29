Estonia to build 150 bunkers along Russian border.

Estonia is planning to build approximately 150 bunkers on the country's border with Russia as part of its efforts to strengthen its defensive readiness, Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem told reporters on Oct. 28.

The bunkers will be built in the Ida-Virumaa region, which borders Russia, with about 100 to be built on state land and about 50 on private or municipal land, Herem said, according to Estonian news outlet ERR. He did not provide detailed descriptions for how the bunkers would be used.

The latest measures come amid ongoing Russian threats to NATO's eastern flank. In response to an increase in Russian aggression in the region, the Baltic states have placed a strong emphasis on strategic readiness in recent years, encouraging civilian preparedness and ramping up defense spending.

NATO officials have warned about Russian drone incursions, airspace violations, sabotage and other hybrid threats, while countries in the region have been strengthening their air defenses. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced its eastern flank by deploying additional troops and preparing a rapid-response plan.

Earlier this month, the Estonian military announced it would permanently move a combat-ready brigade closer to Russia. The 1st Brigade was to move to a newly expanded base less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Russian border, in preparation to better meet a potential Russian attack.

Estonia's defense spending is equal to 5.4% of its GDP, exceeding NATO's requirement of 5%.

In neighboring Latvia, the army said on Oct. 26 that the NATO brigade stationed there had launched its most extensive force deployment exercises yet, as the Baltic states bolster their defenses amid growing threats from Russia. While Lithuanian Interior Minister Martynas Katelynas called for troops to be stationed along the country's Kaliningrad border with Russia on Oct. 7, in what he described as a preventative measure.

Latvia recently built a new 280-kilometer fence along its Russian border, while Finland finished its 200-kilometer fence along the Russian border in September.

read also Estonia moves troops closer to Russian border amid shift in strategic thinking



