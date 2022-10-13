Estonia approves new military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Oct. 13 that her country would send and "deliver fast" winter gear, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine. "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace," said Kallas.

On Oct. 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine "a worthy ally" and supported Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO accession, which Zelensky had announced on Sept. 30.

