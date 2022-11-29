Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
DTEK: Emergency blackouts resume in Kyiv on Nov. 29

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 2:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency power cutoffs were introduced in Kyiv on Nov. 29, Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK said, noting that scheduled power outages are currently not in effect.

DTEK added that its power engineers, alongside Ukrenergo specialists and other emergency services, are “doing everything possible” to stabilize the situation.

Earlier on Nov. 29, Ukraine’s state energy grid operator Ukrenergo said Ukraine is facing a 30% electricity shortage due to the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants on the morning of Nov. 28.

Ukrenergo also cited worsening weather conditions leading to an increase in energy consumption as a reason for the shortage.

"We emphasize that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country's infrastructure," Ukrenergo said.

Russia launched yet another large-scale missile attack across Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians, damaging critical energy infrastructure, and causing blackouts in much of the country.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
