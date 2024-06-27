Skip to content
Russian chemical plant reportedly targeted by drone attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 1:36 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of the Redkinsky Experimental Plant in Tver Oblast, Russia. (Redkinsky Research Plant website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed on June 27 that Tver Oblast came under drone attack overnight, hours after Russian Telegram channels claimed a major chemical research plant in the region had been targeted.

Images and videos shared by local residents on Russian Telegram channels appeared to show a large explosion, purportedly in the area of the Redkinsky Experimental Plant.

The Redkinsky plant is located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Moscow, and over 500 kilometers (315 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Redkinsky plant is an experimental facility that produces chemicals primarily for the aviation and space industries, such as chemicals that make up fuel.  

According to its website, the plant is "one of the largest chemical production facilities in Tver Oblast," with 700 employees, and "has an advantageous geographical location close to the railway and Moscow-St. Petersburg highway."

"The plant has been focused on conducting experimental work in the field of chemical industry since the early 1950s," the plant website says.

Tver Oblast Governor Igor Rudenya claimed that a drone was downed over Konakovsky district in Tver Oblast, the same area in which the Redkinsky plant is located.

The situation in Konakovsky district is "under control," Rudenya claimed, adding that there were no casualties and emergency services were at the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the attack was thwarted, and four drones were downed over Tver Oblast, two were downed over Moscow Oblast, and one drone was downed over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
