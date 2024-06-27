Russian chemical plant reportedly targeted by drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed on June 27 that Tver Oblast came under drone attack overnight, hours after Russian Telegram channels claimed a major chemical research plant in the region had been targeted.

Images and videos shared by local residents on Russian Telegram channels appeared to show a large explosion, purportedly in the area of the Redkinsky Experimental Plant.

The Redkinsky plant is located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Moscow, and over 500 kilometers (315 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Redkinsky plant is an experimental facility that produces chemicals primarily for the aviation and space industries, such as chemicals that make up fuel.

According to its website, the plant is "one of the largest chemical production facilities in Tver Oblast," with 700 employees, and "has an advantageous geographical location close to the railway and Moscow-St. Petersburg highway."

"The plant has been focused on conducting experimental work in the field of chemical industry since the early 1950s," the plant website says.

Tver Oblast Governor Igor Rudenya claimed that a drone was downed over Konakovsky district in Tver Oblast, the same area in which the Redkinsky plant is located.

The situation in Konakovsky district is "under control," Rudenya claimed, adding that there were no casualties and emergency services were at the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the attack was thwarted, and four drones were downed over Tver Oblast, two were downed over Moscow Oblast, and one drone was downed over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.