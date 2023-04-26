Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Draft resolution 'on Ukraine's victory' registered in US Congress

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 12:09 PM 2 min read
A presentation of a bipartisan draft resolution regarding the position of the U.S. House of Representatives on conditions of Ukraine's victory takes place on Capitol Hill, Washington D.C., on April 25, 2023. (Oksana Markarova/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan draft resolution regarding the position of the U.S. House of Representatives on conditions of Ukraine's victory was presented in Washington D.C. on April 25, according to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

The document, co-written by Republican congressman Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen from the Democratic Party, states that Ukraine's victory should be considered the complete return of Ukrainian territories within the internationally recognized borders of 1991 under the control of Kyiv.

According to Markarova, the draft resolution also indicates the following elements of the U.S. Congress' position:

  • peace after potential Ukraine's victory should be ensured by the country's integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which corresponds to the U.S. long-term policy;
  • the U.S. must work with its allies and partners to ensure Russia's payment of reparations to Ukraine, the world community's assistance in restoring Ukraine, Russian leadership's accountability for its war of aggression, and justice for victims of Russian war crimes.

"We introduce this resolution to explain the importance of preserving territorial integrity. I believe it is important, in particular, for the American people, who must understand that the entire territory of Ukraine must be returned to Kyiv's jurisdiction," Congressman Wilson told the Voice of America (VOA)

"For this, the war criminal Putin must withdraw his troops. And if there are any negotiations, they should include a schedule for withdrawing troops."

After the presentation, the resolution must be approved by the relevant committees and then put to a vote in Congress, both at the House of Representatives and the Senate level.

Biden launches 2024 re-election campaign
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted on April 25, making “Let’s finish the job” his bid’s slogan.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
