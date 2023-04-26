Draft resolution 'on Ukraine's victory' registered in US Congress

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan draft resolution regarding the position of the U.S. House of Representatives on conditions of Ukraine's victory was presented in Washington D.C. on April 25, according to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

The document, co-written by Republican congressman Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen from the Democratic Party, states that Ukraine's victory should be considered the complete return of Ukrainian territories within the internationally recognized borders of 1991 under the control of Kyiv.

According to Markarova, the draft resolution also indicates the following elements of the U.S. Congress' position:

peace after potential Ukraine's victory should be ensured by the country's integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which corresponds to the U.S. long-term policy;

the U.S. must work with its allies and partners to ensure Russia's payment of reparations to Ukraine, the world community's assistance in restoring Ukraine, Russian leadership's accountability for its war of aggression, and justice for victims of Russian war crimes.

"We introduce this resolution to explain the importance of preserving territorial integrity. I believe it is important, in particular, for the American people, who must understand that the entire territory of Ukraine must be returned to Kyiv's jurisdiction," Congressman Wilson told the Voice of America (VOA)

"For this, the war criminal Putin must withdraw his troops. And if there are any negotiations, they should include a schedule for withdrawing troops."

After the presentation, the resolution must be approved by the relevant committees and then put to a vote in Congress, both at the House of Representatives and the Senate level.