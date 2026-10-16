The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is hiring a Donations Manager.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 100 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



The Role



As Donations Manager, you will lead the Kyiv Independent's relationships with its private supporters: individuals who have chosen to support us with donations, big or small.



You will build and maintain these relationships through a steady flow of communication: listening with care, knowing how to turn goodwill into long-term support for some of our most ambitious projects. Success in this role means a growing community of donors who feel close to the Kyiv Independent and choose to stay with us.



Responsibilities:

Be the personal point of contact for our supporters community: taking calls, attending stakeholder events and owning email communications with the supporter network

Identify and expand new donation opportunities through reachout and enhanced relationships

Implementing good CRM practices so that the Kyiv Independent builds a shared understanding of donor interactions

Optimize the donations strategy at the Kyiv Independent today through continuous learning and feedback cycles

Demonstrate clear return on investment to supporters in terms of company projects and key milestones

Grow the average size of donation and lifetime value of our donors

Requirements:

1-3 years of experience managing individual and company donations / fundraising programs

Genuine empathy and a talent for conversation: you enjoy getting to know people and remember what matters to them

A structured approach: you track your pipeline, set goals and follow through

Knowledge of CRM and prospecting tools (e.g. Hubspot, LinkedIn Sales Navigator)

Strong command of English language (fluent or native)

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region, deep interest in Ukraine’s history and culture

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent

Experience in the media and/or charity sector is a plus

We offer:

Market-level compensation

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup

Busy but flexible work schedule

Swift career progression based on OKRs being hit

The ability to work remotely upon agreement

Work with an incredibly passionate community

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine

Mental health support program for full-time employees

A convenient office in the heart of Kyiv

It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.