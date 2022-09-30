Diia business support center restored in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Diia.Business center has reopened in the city of Bucha, which was liberated on March 31, according to the Digital Transformation Ministry. It will assist Bucha residents in business recovery, relocation, and arrangement of export activities.

These centers are "modern, comfortable and progressive locations where small and medium-sized businesses can get free consultations, attend business events and study, look for investors and partners," reads the website of Diia.Business. The center in Bucha switched was working online after the building had been captured and damaged by the Russian military at the beginning of Russia's full-scale war.

On July 19, the Kyiv School of Economics reported that the total amount of damage caused to Bucha due to the war is estimated at $191.3 million. According to the National Police of Ukraine, Russian forces killed at least 461 civilians in this city in Kyiv Oblast.