Digital Marketing Specialist for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a digital marketing specialist position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Work on online & offline marketing campaigns planning & execution - finding the right messaging, testing visuals, targeting;

Prepare weekly and monthly performance reports on marketing campaigns and activities;

Working closely with our Product team on improving the Kyiv Independent’s tracking and analytics;

Work closely with our editorial team and other departments on executing & evaluating the Kyiv Independent’s product marketing and user acquisition on paid and organic channels.

Requirements:

Experience of working in a Social Media team / Digital Marketer / Creative Content Producer / or other experience is a must;

Experience of work in a newsroom is a must;

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Strong business sense and a passion for using data to make decisions;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Basic knowledge of Facebook targeting/paid advertising is a serious advantage;

Familiarity of marketing tools (Google ads, Meta ads, Semrush, Ahrefs etc.) would be considered as an advantage;

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Be knowledgeable of external best practices and industry developments for continuous marketing improvements.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.