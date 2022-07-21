Did the War End? Ep. 8: The War, Online - Content Moderation and the Role of Social Media

This audio is created with AI assistance

Often referred to as the first “TikTok war,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks the first time a war of this scale has played out as millions of people track every move and development in almost real-time.



In this episode, we are joined by two experts to discuss disinformation, content moderation, and the role of social media in war.

The Kyiv Indie Podcasts · The War, Online - Content Moderation and the Role of Social Media