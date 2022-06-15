Did the War End? Ep. 3: Escaping Mariupol – Max’s Story

This audio is created with AI assistance

Throughout Russia's war, Ukrainians all over the country have shown remarkable courage, be it to help a stranger or save their loved ones.



In this episode of our podcast “Did the War End?” we hear from one of those Ukrainians — Max — who drove from Kyiv to Mariupol in the middle of March to evacuate his family. Not once — but twice.

The Kyiv Indie Podcasts · Escaping Mariupol – Max’s Story