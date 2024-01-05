Deputy head of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions suspected of bribe attempt

This audio is created with AI assistance

A deputy head of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions, who's currently detained waiting for a court ruling over other charges, allegedly attempted to bribe judges in exchange for a decision in his favor, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Jan. 5.

The official was previously accused of illegally seizing state property worth over Hr 138 million ($3.6 million) and put in a pre-trial detention center.

While in custody, he purportedly tried to transfer $150,000 to the Kyiv Court of Appeal judges through an accomplice in exchange for canceling the decision of another Kyiv court to extend his detention. He also wanted the judges to change his detention measure to house arrest, the bureau wrote.

The bureau's employees reportedly stopped the accomplice's car, where the funds were being transported, and seized the entire bribe.

The law enforcement officers also found a mobile phone, which contained correspondence regarding the details of the money transfer, the bureau added.

The bureau didn't name the suspect, but Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement said it was Volodymyr Saienko.

He and his accomplice were charged with "preparing to provide an illegal benefit to an official in a responsible position."

Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions is the country's largest trade union association, which includes more than 85% of Ukraine's trade union members.