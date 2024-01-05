Skip to content
Deputy head of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions suspected of bribe attempt

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 9:07 PM 2 min read
The bribe of $150,000 that a deputy head of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions allegedly attempted to give the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal in exchange for a decision in his favor. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A deputy head of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions, who's currently detained waiting for a court ruling over other charges, allegedly attempted to bribe judges in exchange for a decision in his favor, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Jan. 5.

The official was previously accused of illegally seizing state property worth over Hr 138 million ($3.6 million) and put in a pre-trial detention center.

While in custody, he purportedly tried to transfer $150,000 to the Kyiv Court of Appeal judges through an accomplice in exchange for canceling the decision of another Kyiv court to extend his detention. He also wanted the judges to change his detention measure to house arrest, the bureau wrote.

The bureau's employees reportedly stopped the accomplice's car, where the funds were being transported, and seized the entire bribe.

The law enforcement officers also found a mobile phone, which contained correspondence regarding the details of the money transfer, the bureau added.

The bureau didn't name the suspect, but Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement said it was Volodymyr Saienko.

He and his accomplice were charged with "preparing to provide an illegal benefit to an official in a responsible position."

Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions is the country's largest trade union association, which includes more than 85% of Ukraine's trade union members.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
