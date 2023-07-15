Deputy defense minister: Ukrainians mastered aspects of information war ‘unprecedentedly quickly’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on her official Telegram channel on July 15 that after Russia’s all-out invasion, Ukrainian society rapidly mastered how to disclose information during the war and “learned very well” to distinguish Russian information attacks.

“We are the pioneers of a completely new quality of information warfare,” Maliar said. “Nowhere in textbooks or during training is it told how to prepare for this.”

According to her, currently the ministry observes only occasional leaks of sensitive information from mobilized servicemen or cases when civilians help military brigades in exchange for information and “even in exchange for interviews with certain media.”

Sometimes, people try to become popular in social media by “posting anything and making public capital on a military topic.”

“The Ministry of Defense, together with the Armed Forces, is solving this problem,” Maliar added.