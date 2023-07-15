Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Deputy defense minister: Ukrainians mastered aspects of information war ‘unprecedentedly quickly’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2023 10:22 PM 1 min read
A wounded woman waves while speaking on the phone as rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under rubble after Russian missile strike to pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on her official Telegram channel on July 15 that after Russia’s all-out invasion, Ukrainian society rapidly mastered how to disclose information during the war and “learned very well” to distinguish Russian information attacks.

“We are the pioneers of a completely new quality of information warfare,” Maliar said. “Nowhere in textbooks or during training is it told how to prepare for this.”

According to her, currently the ministry observes only occasional leaks of sensitive information from mobilized servicemen or cases when civilians help military brigades in exchange for information and “even in exchange for interviews with certain media.”

Sometimes, people try to become popular in social media by “posting anything and making public capital on a military topic.”

“The Ministry of Defense, together with the Armed Forces, is solving this problem,” Maliar added.

Francis Farrell: As the world watches the counteroffensive, a sober hold on reality is Ukraine's greatest weapon
This June was meant to be all about the great Ukrainian counteroffensive. After months of waiting, dozens of public statements from exasperated Ukrainian officials bound to silence, and even more analyses from experts and commentators in the media, the moment finally came when Ukrainian soldiers on…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
