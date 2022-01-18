Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Territorial Defense Force, Ministry of Defense, Military
Edit post

Government to create 150 Territorial Defense battalions

by Max Hunder January 19, 2022 12:24 AM 2 min read
Soldiers practice during urban warfare drills on Dec. 26, 2021 in Kyiv. (Kyiv’s 130th Territorial Defense Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 18 that it was speeding up the formation of 25 Territorial Defense Force brigades, which will be made up of over 150 battalions in total.

The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a meeting held between Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the top generals of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The government’s plan is to build the reserve army around a core of 10,000 regular, full-time troops, but the force would reach 130,000 soldiers once fully mobilized.

Units will be grouped according to their location: brigades will be divided into 25 regions, while the battalions they are composed of will each represent a district. Each battalion will have up to 600 soldiers.

“The formation of the reserve parts of the Territorial Defense Force is the second stage (of the process) after the formation within brigades and battalions of an organizational and leadership core composed of regular soldiers,” said the ministry.

Long in the making

While the idea of a reservist force was discussed for years since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea and Donbas, the Territorial Defense Force was only legally established with the entry into force of the National Resistance Act on Jan. 1, 2022.

Men and women between the ages of 18 and 60 can join the new force, which will be considered a fully fledged part of the armed forces. To sign up, one must be a Ukrainian citizen or a foreigner who has legally resided in Ukraine for at least five years.

A Jan. 5 opinion poll indicated that while a majority of Ukrainians did not feel ready to join a reservist force, 32% would be happy to do so.

Applicants will need to pass medical, psychological and professional examinations to join the force. Those with criminal records for serious crimes, or two or more convictions of any kind, are barred from joining.

The ministry specified that members of the Territorial Defense Force will be given weapons only for the duration of drills or defense missions. In the pictures distributed by the ministry, the Territorial Defense Force members are shown practicing with AK-family assault rifles.

A military spokesperson previously highlighted that the Territorial Defense Force would allow thousands of people wishing to help their country to remain in their civilian jobs, but also to serve as officers and enlisted soldiers in a fully fledged branch of the armed forces.

The spokesman also highlighted that, owing to the localized aspect of battalions and brigades, personnel will “serve near their own homes and essentially defend their hometowns.”

The Territorial Defense Forces are intended to primarily be used as an auxiliary force behind the regular infantry. In the event of a war, their primary role would be to secure key infrastructure and ensure order behind the front line.

Max Hunder
Max Hunder
Business reporter, editor
Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.