The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Russia increases air strikes, artillery attacks on Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2023 11:23 PM 1 min read
A civilian carrying bags walks past damaged buildings in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut, a flashpoint in Russia's war, on Nov. 23, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian troops have increased the intensity of artillery and airstrikes in the Bakhmut area, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar reported on April 17.

"The enemy simply razes the buildings and structures of Bakhmut to the ground," Maliar said on Telegram.

Russia's "unsuccessful" offensive actions continue in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka sectors in eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian official.

Russian forces reportedly conducted an assault operation in the Kupiansk area in Kharkiv Oblast, but it was also "unsuccessful."

The towns of Bakhmut and Marinka remain "at the epicenter of hostilities," added Maliar. Russia has "re-energized" its nine-month-long assault on Bakhmut as the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group appeared to have improved cooperation, a Western intelligence report said on April 14.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
