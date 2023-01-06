Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Death toll rises in Russia’s recent missile attack on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 12:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in Russia's Dec. 29 missile attack on Ukraine rose to three people after another victim, a 40-year-old woman, died in hospital in Kyiv.

The death was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Jan. 6.

The Dec. 29 mass attack targeted 10 Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv. Only in the morning, Russia shot 69 missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force, which reported shooting down 54 of them. Later in the day, Russia launched more missiles at Ukraine's northeast and south.

At least two civilians were killed immediately during the Dec. 29 attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
