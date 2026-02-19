Community Manager
The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication — is looking for a Community Manager to help strengthen relationships with our global community of members.
Founded in November 2021 by journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, the Kyiv Independent has grown into a trusted source of news about Ukraine. Based primarily in Kyiv, our team of more than 80 people serves as Ukraine’s voice to the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
In this role, you will help engage and support our community of paying members, contribute to meaningful conversations, and gather insights that help us better serve our audience.
Responsibilities
- Engage with Kyiv Independent members across community inbox, Discord and other community channels
- Respond to member inquiries and support day-to-day community interactions
- Moderate discussions and help maintain a respectful, welcoming environment
- Collect and share audience feedback with relevant teams
- Monitor community engagement metrics and suggest ways to improve participation and retention
- Collaborate with editorial, product, and marketing teams to align community initiatives with organizational goals
Requirements
- English proficiency at C1 level or higher (fluency preferred)
- Ukrainian language skills are an advantage
- Experience in community management, grassroots organizing, customer support, or media is an advantage
- Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks
- Interest in news, current affairs, and Ukraine’s political and social landscape
- Alignment with the Kyiv Independent’s mission and values
What we offer
- Market-level compensation
- The chance to work with a young, mission-driven team at an award-winning independent media organization
- A dynamic but flexible work environment
- Opportunities for professional growth based on performance
- Remote work options upon agreement
- Medical insurance for staff based in Ukraine
- Mental health support program
- The opportunity to engage with a global community that supports independent journalism in Ukraine
How to apply
Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If your profile matches our requirements, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.
Please note that, due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to respond to all candidates individually.