The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication — is looking for a Community Manager to help strengthen relationships with our global community of members.

Founded in November 2021 by journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, the Kyiv Independent has grown into a trusted source of news about Ukraine. Based primarily in Kyiv, our team of more than 80 people serves as Ukraine’s voice to the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

In this role, you will help engage and support our community of paying members, contribute to meaningful conversations, and gather insights that help us better serve our audience.

Responsibilities

Engage with Kyiv Independent members across community inbox, Discord and other community channels

Respond to member inquiries and support day-to-day community interactions

Moderate discussions and help maintain a respectful, welcoming environment

Collect and share audience feedback with relevant teams

Monitor community engagement metrics and suggest ways to improve participation and retention

Collaborate with editorial, product, and marketing teams to align community initiatives with organizational goals

Requirements

English proficiency at C1 level or higher (fluency preferred)

Ukrainian language skills are an advantage

Experience in community management, grassroots organizing, customer support, or media is an advantage

Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks

Interest in news, current affairs, and Ukraine’s political and social landscape

Alignment with the Kyiv Independent’s mission and values

What we offer

Market-level compensation

The chance to work with a young, mission-driven team at an award-winning independent media organization

A dynamic but flexible work environment

Opportunities for professional growth based on performance

Remote work options upon agreement

Medical insurance for staff based in Ukraine

Mental health support program

The opportunity to engage with a global community that supports independent journalism in Ukraine

How to apply

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If your profile matches our requirements, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

Please note that, due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to respond to all candidates individually.