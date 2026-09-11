The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's leading English-language publication, is looking for a Communications Manager to join our team.

Our communications department leads external representation of the Kyiv Independent: media relations and partnerships, PR campaigns, awards, events, and speaking engagements for the organization.

You will work in tight connection with the Head of Communications, as well as other teams including Marketing, Community, and others.

In your role, you'll be responsible for identifying new opportunities, building long-term relationships with international media, platforms and event teams, and growing strategic partnerships that support independent journalism.



What you`ll do

Build and maintain relationships with media (proactive pitching, co-publication, cross-promotion, media partnerships)

Сreate analytical reporting based on communications results that would inform further communications strategy

Work on the Kyiv Independent's own events — screenings, panels, receptions — end to end, including venue selection, budget, vendors, and run-of-show.

Coordinate the participation of the organization's spokespeople and journalists in external conferences, panels, and events, including briefing materials and coordination.

Support screenings of the Kyiv Independent's documentaries, including building guest lists, tracking invitations, and organizing on-site communications.

Lead cross-department communication projects that require coordination across multiple teams (newsroom, development, editorial, and others) against a defined timeline and budget.

Work on creative communications campaigns.

Maintain a shared pipeline of all events, deadlines, and project statuses.

Skills we are looking for

3+ years of experience in communications and project management. Event management experience will be considered a plus.

Proficiency in English, both written and spoken; proficiency in Ukrainian.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented.

Comfortable working cross-functionally with the editorial team, communications, and senior leadership.

Demonstrated ability to develop long-term relationships that lead to repeat cooperation.

Nice to have

Experience preparing or briefing spokespeople for public appearances.

Experience organizing screenings, panels, or other events.

Experience with project management tools such as Notion.

AI skills: optimizing workflow with AI agents

Interest in journalism, media, and current affairs.

What we offer

Competitive market-level compensation.

A young, international, and highly motivated team.

Opportunities to work with international partners, high-profile speakers, and global media.

Growth and learning opportunities within the company (workshops, webinars, and more).

Mental health support & medical insurance for employees based in Ukraine

A convenient office in the heart of Kyiv.

Location: Kyiv (hybrid) — in-office work preferred (3 days per week).

Thank you for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are shortlisted, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would love to meet with all applicants, due to the volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to meet with everyone.