CNN: US ‘not inclined’ to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles.

The U.S. is reluctant to provide Ukrainian forces with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which Ukraine has been “requesting for months,” CNN reported on Sept. 15, citing U.S. officials. ATACMS have a range of up to 300 kilometers, while the maximum range of the weapons provided by the U.S. to Ukraine so far is around 79 kilometers. “The administration still thinks providing those systems could be escalatory because they could be used to fire into Russia itself,” CNN reported.