This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s fears that its military will lose access to the Starlink internet service deepened after 1,300 satellite units went offline, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the issue.

On Oct. 24, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starlink will continue to operate regardless of Pentagon funding.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed his statement, adding that the technology is “critically important for Ukraine.”