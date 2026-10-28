Ceasefire in Oleshky enters 30th hour as Russian strikes kill 2, injure 17 elsewhere in Ukraine over past day

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Oct. 28 that the first 30 hours of the ceasefire in the town of Oleshky had passed "without a single incident," while Russian attacks killed two people and injured 17 others in other regions of Ukraine over the past day, according to local authorities.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, the city has been effectively blockaded by Russian forces, which have prevented humanitarian aid from reaching residents.

The ceasefire, which took effect in the early hours of Oct. 27 and is set to last until Nov. 1, initially covered Oleshky and surrounding areas in Kherson Oblast. It is intended to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid over the coming days.

At the same time, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced on Oct. 27 that the ceasefire had taken effect across the entire region.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said no strikes against critical or civilian infrastructure were reported in the region over the past day. The governor added that four people who had suffered injuries in "previous days" had sought medical care.

Pavlo Drohal, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps, also confirmed that Ukrainian and Russian forces were observing the ceasefire as of 8 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Russia continued to attack other regions of Ukraine. Russian forces launched an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile and 88 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine, including 38 jet-powered drones, overnight on Oct. 28. Russia also used a low-cost S8000 Banderol/Dan-T cruise missile and decoy drones in the attack, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 71 drones, 31 of which were jet-powered.

Russian weapons struck targets at eight locations, while falling debris was reported at two others. The Air Force did not specify whether the strikes were caused by drones or the ballistic missile.

In southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian strike on the Synelnykove district killed one person and injured another, while three people were injured in the city of Dnipro on Oct. 27, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured two men and two women in the regional capital of Kharkiv. Two more people were injured in other settlements across the region over the past day, the local military administration said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia District, according to the local military administration.

In northern Sumy Oblast, drone strikes injured a 51-year-old man in the Sumy community and a 43-year-old man in the Bilopillia community, the local military administration said.