Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Business

Ukrainian banks’ net profits up by 47% in first 10 months of 2021

November 23, 2021 2:51 amby Asami Terajima
Share:
(torange.biz)

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s solvent banks made a combined Hr 58.4 billion in net profits from January through October, compared to Hr 39.8 billion in the same period last year.

The banks’ total revenues for the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 4% to Hr 217.8 billion compared to the same period last year. Their expenses fell by 6% to Hr 159.4 billion.

In October alone, banks earned Hr 6.9 billion in net profit. In October of last year, total earnings amounted to Hr 2.2 billion.

Asami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok