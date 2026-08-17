Breaking News Reporter for War Desk

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today, the team consists of around 90 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and the world's window into Ukraine.

What we're looking for: Our mission is to keep our audience informed quickly and accurately, while providing the context they need to understand what is happening in Ukraine. Our War Desk is growing, and we're seeking a journalist to join the team — someone who loves breaking news, has a sharp eye for a good story, and is driven by the ambition to be the first Ukrainian media outlet to report on important developments.

Requirements:

English proficiency at the C1 level or above;

A strong understanding of the Ukrainian news agenda, its key newsmakers, and the international news agenda as it relates to Ukraine;

Sufficient command of Ukrainian to read and understand news updates and follow statements delivered in video or audio format;

The ability to respond quickly to breaking news, write clearly and efficiently, and add value to stories through exclusive and expert commentary and additional context;

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to following our news style guide consistently;

A commitment to the principles and values of independent journalism;

Journalism experience is an advantage, but we're also open to young candidates who are eager to learn and receive mentoring;

Being based in Kyiv is considered an advantage.

What we offer:

Market-level pay;

Clear shift-based schedule;

Hybrid work format — work from home or from our pet-friendly office in central Kyiv;

Company benefits, including health insurance;

Young, motivated, and collaborative team.





Thank you for your interest in joining the Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply.

If your experience aligns with our current needs, a member of our hiring team will contact you to arrange an interview. A successful interview will be followed by a test assignment. Please note that, due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.