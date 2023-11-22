Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

4-day ceasefire announced in Israel-Hamas war

by Dmytro Basmat November 22, 2023 8:01 AM 2 min read
A Palestinian citizen cooks food and distributes it to displaced people coming from Gaza City on Nov. 21, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. More Gaza residents have fled south as heavy fighting rages in the northern part of the territory, where Israel has focused its ground operation against Hamas. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Qatar has brokered a "truce-for-hostages" deal between Israel and Hamas that will include a four-day ceasefire, the Associated Press reported on Nov. 21.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said it would announce within the next day when the ceasefire would begin.

The ceasefire will mark the first pause in a six-week war that has claimed thousands of lives and caused intense destruction in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

The temporary halt in fighting will allow for the exchange of at least 50 of the 240 hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza, as well as the release of 150 Palestinian POWs — all of whom are women or minors.

Hostage releases will begin 24 hours after the deal is approved by all parties.

“The government of Israel is committed to bringing all of the hostages home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Ahead of a cabinet vote on the ceasefire, Netanyahu said the war against Hamas would resume after the truce expires.

“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 Israelis while injuring thousands more. In retaliation, Israel targeted Gaza with airstrikes and launched a ground invasion.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:46 AM

Colorado’s top court removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

The U.S. state of Colorado’s highest court removed former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported on Dec. 19.
9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.