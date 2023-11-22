4-day ceasefire announced in Israel-Hamas war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Qatar has brokered a "truce-for-hostages" deal between Israel and Hamas that will include a four-day ceasefire, the Associated Press reported on Nov. 21.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said it would announce within the next day when the ceasefire would begin.

The ceasefire will mark the first pause in a six-week war that has claimed thousands of lives and caused intense destruction in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

The temporary halt in fighting will allow for the exchange of at least 50 of the 240 hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza, as well as the release of 150 Palestinian POWs — all of whom are women or minors.

Hostage releases will begin 24 hours after the deal is approved by all parties.

“The government of Israel is committed to bringing all of the hostages home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Ahead of a cabinet vote on the ceasefire, Netanyahu said the war against Hamas would resume after the truce expires.

“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 Israelis while injuring thousands more. In retaliation, Israel targeted Gaza with airstrikes and launched a ground invasion.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began.