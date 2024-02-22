Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion, Josep borrell, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine, Russia, War anniversary
Edit post

Borrell, Kuleba: Europe and the world need Ukraine to prevail

February 22, 2024 2:47 PM 5 min read
Josep Borrell Dmytro Kuleba
By Josep Borrell, Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell shake hands during an official meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 7, 2024 (Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

KYIV – Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia marched hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine, marked the beginning of a major geopolitical earthquake. For two years, Europe has been living with the grim reality of the continent’s largest war of aggression since World War II, and with widespread, horrifying atrocities.

What Russia is doing is a classic example of 19th-century-style imperial and colonial aggression. Ukraine is enduring what many other countries have cruelly suffered in the past. For Russia, this war has never been about Ukraine’s neutrality, NATO enlargement, protecting Russian-speakers, or any other fabricated pretexts.

Borrell: ‘We can’t impose sanctions on third countries that help Russia’
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, held a two-day visit to Ukraine to meet with a variety of the country’s top officials in what has now become a regular tour of support. Visiting Ukraine for the fourth time in two years, Borrell has been sharp in urging his
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine does not exist as a nation and that Ukrainian identity is artificial. The war is solely about annihilating an independent country, conquering land, and re-establishing dominance over a people that decided to be masters of their own destiny. Russia’s imperial ambition is doubtless familiar to many nations around the world that were previously subject to colonial rule and oppression.

The consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine have been felt far beyond Europe. The war has affected food security and energy prices, and it has been accompanied by massive disinformation and political destabilization campaigns. These shockwaves have been truly global. Putin is ushering in an increasingly transactional world. He has deployed the Wagner Group in Africa, destabilized other countries through coups, and engaged in economic coercion through the threat of hunger – offering grain that he himself made scarce by systematically burning fields in Ukraine, targeting storage infrastructure, and blocking important maritime export routes.

The war and its consequences thus concern every country. Should Russia prevail, it would send a very dangerous message that “might makes right.” Every aggressive power around the world would be tempted to follow in Russia’s footsteps. If aggression ultimately pays, why wouldn’t all those with territorial claims against their neighbors act on them? This is why it is in many Asian, African, and Latin American countries’ interest that Ukraine wins the war.

Ultimately, this war is not about “the West against the rest.” Supporting Ukraine is not “pro-Western.” It is about rejecting war and terror. It is about standing for the principle of international relations based on mutual respect, and supporting Ukrainians’ right to security and liberty. Ukraine and the European Union share a view of international relations in the twenty-first century that is exactly opposed to that of Putin’s Russia. Our vision is based on international law, respect, and mutual benefit, instead of coercion, bribery, and fear.

Opinion: Will Europe ever get serious about defense?
“Words, words, just words,” sighed one VIP attendee at the Munich Security Conference as representatives of three European Union member states discussed security cooperation. “China will get the message: ‘No need to worry about us here,’” said another about the signals being sent from Bavar…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniela Schwarzer

Nobody has a greater interest than we do in swiftly ending this war and bringing peace back to our continent. To achieve this, Ukraine has proposed a ten-point peace formula – which the EU fully supports – that not only envisions the end of hostilities but also includes proposals to strengthen food security, nuclear safety, environmental protection, energy security, international justice, human rights, and respect for the UN Charter.

This formula is the only serious peace proposal on the table, and we are calling on all countries committed to peace to join us in putting it into action. Ukraine is currently organizing a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, and the EU is actively supporting this process. Leaders from around the world will work toward an agreement on a common vision for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter. Russia will then be presented with this consolidated position representing the global majority, leaving it no other choice but to engage in good faith.

As the war enters its third year, our message is one of resilience in the face of aggression and terror. We cannot and will not allow aggression to be rewarded in the twenty-first century; instead, we will mobilize against it. The only way to achieve a just peace is to double down on support for Ukraine. The EU has done exactly that in recent months, and it is set to increase assistance even further in 2024.

Our common goal is to ensure that Ukraine can turn the tide of the war in its favor so that a just peace can be reached as soon as possible. The world’s support is crucial for achieving this result. It is in everyone’s interest that international law be upheld, and that cooperation is the highest priority. There must not be a return to the dark past of military aggression, imperialism, and colonialism – neither in Europe nor in any other region.

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts

Editor’s Note: Copyright, Project Syndicate. This article was published by Project Syndicate on Feb. 21, 2024, and has been republished by the Kyiv Independent with permission.The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Authors: Josep Borrell, Dmytro Kuleba
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.