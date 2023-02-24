Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden on 1-year war anniversary: 'Brutality will never grind down the will of the free'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 3:26 PM 1 min read
The US President, Joe Biden, delivers a speech at the Royal Castle Arcades on Feb. 21, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Omar Marques via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his vow that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia."

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free," Biden added.

Also on Feb. 24, the U.S. government announced its latest defense aid package for Ukraine, totaling $2 billion. The package includes additional ammunition for HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems), 155mm artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, and funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment of equipment.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, pledging $500 million in military aid, including javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition.

He met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised the strength of Ukrainian resistance before traveling to Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and other European leaders. While in Warsaw, he delivered a speech on Ukraine's fight to 30,000 people.

"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I've just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free," he said.

One year later: How Russia came to fail in Ukraine, battle after battle
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.