Biden extends ban on Russian-affiliated vessels in US ports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 18 that he is extending the ban on Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports.

The decree, which was implemented in April 2022, was due to expire this week, according to a White House press statement.

According to the proclamation issued by the Executive Office of the President, “Russian-affiliated,” means any vessel of Russian registry, vessels that are owned by Russian companies, citizens, or residents, or vessels that are Russian-operated.

This decision was made to “secure the observance of the rights and obligations of the United States” in light of Russia’s“unjustified, unprovoked, and brutal war against Ukraine.”

On April 12, the U.S. Treasury announced additional sanctions to limit "Russia’s access to the international financial system through facilitators and their businesses."

On March 1, Biden signed an executive order prolonging a “national emergency” in the U.S. by one year with regard to the war in Ukraine.