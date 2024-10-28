Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukraine's military intelligence, Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Resistance
Ukraine sabotages railway bridge in occupied Berdiansk, intelligence source claims

by Martin Fornusek October 28, 2024 4:21 PM 2 min read
People are seen by the sea in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 5, 2022 (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and the Ukrainian resistance sabotaged a railway bridge in the occupied city of Berdiansk, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 28.

The bridge between the Vodokanal utility company building and a car wash at Skhidnyi Avenue was blown up after several explosions overnight, according to the source.

The port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been occupied by Russia since early 2022.

The city lies at the Azov Sea and serves as a key transport hub for occupying authorities, namely to ship out looted grain and other resources from occupied Ukraine.

A military intelligence source told Ukrinform that the bridge's destruction paralyzed Russia's railway connection with Berdiansk. This allegedly prevents Moscow from supplying fuel, arms, and ammunition to its forces in the occupied city via railway.

Older satellite imagery of the railway bridge allegedly targeted by HUR and the Ukrainian resistance in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Ukraine, on Oct. 28, 2024. (Google Maps)

Explosions at the bridge were also reported by the exiled local authorities on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, the railway bridge between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on Skhidnyi Avenue was blown up," the exiled Berdiansk city military administration said.

The Russian state media dismissed the reports as a "blatant disinformation campaign," connecting the blasts to exercises of Russian forces in the city and claiming that all bridges in Berdiansk stand intact.

Ukrinform's source refuted claims by the Russian media, citing a lack of visual evidence.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, as neither Ukraine nor Russia provided footage of the bridge after the supposed explosions.

Author: Martin Fornusek
